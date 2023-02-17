Suspect on the run after shooting, fire in Brooksville

article

Hernando County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting and structure fire on Erma Road and Star Road in Brooksville.

All residents in the area are being urged by investigators to remain indoors as they continue to search for the suspect, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Pictured: Aerial view of shooting, structure fire scene in Brooksville.

The shooter is described as a white male with an unshaven face wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, according to investigators. Officials believe he is armed with several guns.

The sheriff's office has not confirmed if anyone was injured. There is an increased law enforcement presence in the area, Hernando County deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.