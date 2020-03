A man in Polk County is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning $20 scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said 29-year-old Derrious Bradwell won $5 million after purchasing a Gold Rush Classic ticket at a Citgo station in Lake Wales.

Bradwell chose to take his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,550,000.

The gas station will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.