2 Polk County men charged with 'taking a deer at night': FWC

article

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) arrested two Polk County men after they were caught illegally taking wildlife at night, according to officials.

The FWC says 36-year-old Chase Purcell from Winter Haven and 21-year-old Andrew Barbee from Bartow were charged with multiple night poaching violations.

The men were discovered by FWC officers who were on night patrol. Officers say they responded to the sound of a gunshot and discovered a vehicle with a subject standing on the side of the road holding a rifle.

READ: Man charged with first-degree arson after setting Lakeland food pantry on fire: PCFR

According to one of the FWC investigators, they found an antlered deer in the bed of the vehicle and a second passenger inside. Officials say three other firearms were also in the vehicle.

The men admitted to shooting the deer earlier in the evening and shooting and missing a second deer when they were stopped, according to authorities. Officials say a FWC K-9 searched for the second deer but was not able to find a second deer.

READ: More stolen items found in backyard of St. Pete man arrested for stealing endangered tortoises

Purcell was charged with taking a deer at night, taking from a roadway and taking an antlered deer without having an antler with at least three points on one side or a main beam of at least 10 inches in total length.

Barbee was charged with taking a deer at night, taking from a roadway, discharge of a firearm from a public road and illegal method of take.



