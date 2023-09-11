Driver going 100 mph crashes into Lakeland home, deputies say

Neighbors are calling for more roadway safety measures after a driver was arrested for barreling into a Lakeland home, sending two people to the hospital.

After the crash around 2 a.m. on Saturday, a Polk County Sheriff's Officer arrested 22-year-old Jared Seymour for attempting to flee the scene.

Witnesses told deputies Seymour was traveling 100 mph down North Crystal Lake Drive, when he failed to turn at a curve near Hester Drive and drove through the rental home.

Two people inside were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PCSO said Seymour attempted to back out and drive away before being stopped by deputies.

Kim Early lives near the home.

"I definitely think something needs to be done. It's kind of obvious to me," said Early.

Despite there being a pedestrian crosswalk nearby, the area has seen its fair share of reckless drivers.

"We just had somebody killed in June on North Crystal Lake, so it's just scary. People drive too fast," she shared.

Over the summer a 24-year-old Lakeland semi-pro soccer player was killed inside his home near Longfellow Blvd when a driver blew through a stop sign.

Early said her husband has pushed for more safety regulations like a three-way stop and speed bumps for years. But the ideas faced setbacks due to confusion over who would oversee the project.

Their side of the street is considered unincorporated Polk County while across the street falls into the City of Lakeland's jurisdiction. Early's husband eventually started a petition and collected neighbor's signatures.

"Everybody was for it. There was not one person that wasn't like 'we need it'. He sent it in," she said. "They came to him eventually and said, well we did a study, and they don't speed. The speed is not that bad on your street."

Early hopes this incident will send a message to city and county officials to make the roadways safer.