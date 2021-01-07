Polk County sets up new COVID-19 vaccination registration phone line

Polk County has just set up a new phone line so that people 65 and over can register to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since the vaccine is in such short supply all over, a lot of people are frustrated. Spots at Polk County’s only public vaccination event, held on Wednesday, filled up within two hours.

"The health of our residents is our top priority," said Nicole Riley, spokeswoman for the Polk County Department of Health. "We do ask for patience as we are rolling this out."

The phone line is going to be activated on Friday, January 8 at 8 a.m.

It will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays. To register, call (863) 298-7500.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

