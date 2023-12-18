'Grady Sudds:' Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd gets bar soap named after him

article

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said he's had dogs and children named after him and even has his own line of coffee, but now his namesake is used in the hygiene industry.

PCSO posted on X on Monday, announcing that Mandy Stock, with the Polk County School Board, sent the beloved sheriff a bar of soap named ‘Grady Sudds’ after him.

"I don't know if they think I need a bath or a shower; it smells really nice," Judd said. "Merry Christmas."

The sheriff's office said, "*sniff sniff* smells like justice!!" in its X post.