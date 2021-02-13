Polk County teacher arrested after hitting 2 teens in McDonald’s parking lot, police say

Bartow police arrested Liquindella Clark, a teacher employed by the Polk County School Board, after they say she got into a physical altercation with several juveniles following a basketball game, according to the Bartow Police Department.

Police say several teens got into a verbal altercation during a Bartow High School basketball game on Friday. The students went to McDonald’s after the game. That’s where one of the students involved in the initial argument was approached by Clark, who is the mother of the other teen involved in the argument.

Police say Clark aggressively approached the teen who had been arguing with her child. She began threatening the child and was removed from the lobby by an unknown male who directed her outside to the parking lot, according to police.

Officers say Clark waited in the parking lot until the teens left the restaurant. That’s when police say Clark and the teens got into a physical altercation.

According to BPD, Clark struck one teen in the face and removed her wig. She also struck a second teen in the head, according to officers.

Clark was arrested at the scene.

