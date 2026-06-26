Polk County traffic stop leads to discovery of dead dog, 5 starving pets: PCSO

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The Brief A Davenport woman faces 10 counts of animal cruelty and neglect after a relative discovered several severely malnourished dogs at her home following a traffic stop. Five living dogs were rescued from the property and are undergoing medical treatment, while the decomposing remains of a deceased dog were found in a backyard kennel.



A Davenport woman already in jail on traffic charges faces multiple counts of animal cruelty after a relative discovered a dead dog and five starving pets at her home on Thursday, according to authorities.

Davenport animal cruelty arrest

What we know:

Davenport police originally arrested 33-year-old Caroline Kanyamauri on Wednesday for five traffic-related misdemeanors. While being taken into custody, officers said Kanyamauri asked them if she could call her sister to check on her dogs since she would be heading to jail.

According to law enforcement officers, when the sister arrived at Kanyamauri's home on Thursday, she immediately contacted law enforcement about the horrific conditions. Deputies said they found a deceased, decomposing dog inside a wire backyard kennel and four puppies living on a porch covered in feces.

Puppies crowd near a back patio grill on a porch covered in animal feces at a Davenport home before being rescued by sheriff's deputies. Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County sheriff response

By the numbers:

An adult male dog found inside the home was so malnourished that its ribs and bone structure were completely visible.

Polk County Sheriff's Office Animal Cruelty Investigators have added five counts of animal cruelty, five counts of animal neglect and one count of unlawful disposal of a dead animal to Kanyamauri's charges.

Animal control medical evaluations

What we don't know:

Authorities are waiting for the final results of a full medical exam currently being performed on all five surviving dogs at Polk County Animal Control.

It remains unclear how long the animals were left without proper care or food before the relative intervened.

An adult male dog rescued from the Davenport property shows visible ribs and signs of severe malnourishment during an initial law enforcement evaluation. Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff statements on rescue

What they're saying:

"We are grateful to this suspect's family member for contacting law enforcement when she encountered what were clearly severely neglected and malnourished pets, in time for us to rescue these puppies and dog and return them to health," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "It is our hope that they go to loving homes as soon as they are rehabilitated, and that Ms. Kanyamauri is not allowed to own animals again".