Polk County undercover detectives catch an illegal immigrant trying to meet fictitious teen for sex: PCSO

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The Brief An illegal immigrant is accused of trying to meet a fictitious teenage girl for sex. Undercover detectives said James Cherubin answered one of their ads on a dating app and agreed to pay $100 to have sex with the teen. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was also contacted, and an ICE hold has been placed against Cherubin.



For the second day in a row, undercover detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they busted a man trying to meet a fictitious teenage girl for sex.

Undercover investigation

What we know:

Detectives said they placed an advertisement on a dating app posing as a father who was trying to prostitute his daughter for a sex-for-money transaction.

On Thursday, an undercover detective said a Haitian national, 33-year-old James Cherubin, called about the ad.

Detectives said he was made aware that the girl he was going to meet was only 14 years old, and he agreed to pay $100 to have sex with her.

Shortly after 1 p.m., detectives said Cherubin went to the designated meet-up location and was arrested.

Suspect in the country illegally

Dig deeper:

According to PCSO, Cherubin came to the United States on a work visa that has expired and is living in Winter Haven.

Deputies said that Cherubin has been unemployed for the past six months.

He was arrested on charges of human trafficking for commercial sexual activity (victim less than 18), use a computer to solicit a parent/guardian, traveling to meet after using a computer to solicit a parent for sex with a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and attempted lewd battery.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement was also contacted, and an ICE hold has been placed against Cherubin.

‘Demented perverts are out there’

What they're saying:

"This is the second day in a row that we have captured someone who was trying to victimize a child for his own sick pleasure," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "These demented perverts are unfortunately out there, and my detectives, who are the very best at what they do, are working to pluck them out of society and put them in jail where they belong."