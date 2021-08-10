Polk County’s first day of school opens with three new public schools

article

Parents and teachers may call the first day of school an organized chaos – especially at a new one.

Willow Oak Elementary in Mulberry is one of three new schools opening Polk County on Tuesday. The other two are in Davenport --- Davenport High and Bella Citta Elementary.

At Willow Oak, hundreds of parents dropped of their kids on Tuesday morning with plenty of hugs and kisses, and for the youngest ones, the last-minute reassurance, "You’re gonna be OK."

The entire school is about 127,000 square feet and has a capacity for 1,000 students. The school’s cost was about $34 million. The mascot is the Blue Jay.

RELATED: Masks will be optional for Polk County students, staff despite increased COVID-19 cases among children

The campus features an art patio, music suit and a science laboratory. In January, an early childhood learning center is scheduled to open.

This year, Polk County has a new superintendent, Fred Heid, who has only been on the job for a few months. Heid, says he is frustrated over COVID-19, but masks will remain optional in school. He says he is not willing at this point to join several other school districts that are mandating masks against the governor’s orders.

MORE: COVID-19 cases double weekly in Polk County; majority are unvaccinated, health officials say

In the last two weeks in Polk County, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased seven-fold primarily because of the delta variant and at least one out of ten are kids.

As Willow Oak was being built, four teachers and a number of construction workers tested positive for the virus.

Advertisement

Last week, eight staff members at Spessard Holland Elementary in Bartow tested positive for COVID-19.