8 staff members at Spessard Holland Elementary in Bartow test positive for COVID-19

Days before the students return to campus in Polk County, one elementary school reported at least eight cases of COVID-19 among its staff members.

Spessard Holland Elementary shared on Facebook that there were "multiple positive cases of COVID-19" and the school's office will remain closed until Monday, August 9. A virtual orientation will take place Friday rather than in-person.

On Thursday, the school district announced they will allow Polk County schools the option of having virtual orientations as the number of COVID-19 cases increase across the state and in the county.

"We are aware of eight confirmed cases of staff members testing positive at Spessard Holland Elementary," Jason Geary, director of communications for the Polk County School District, told FOX 13. "Results are pending on some other staff members."

The first day of school is Tuesday, August 10. Before then, school officials said they will undergo deep cleaning.

"Ultimately, our priority must be the safety of our students, staff and employees," Geary said. "Addressing this now, allows for extensive cleaning and helps reduce the potential for further spread of illness."

He added that there will be staff available to cover absences.

In Polk County, the amount of positive COVID-19 cases is doubling every eight to nine days. There were 1,000 cases reported on Wednesday. The Polk County Department of Health says 14% of those new cases were in kids aged 14 and younger.

On Thursday, Lakeland Regional Health reported 275 patients were being treated for COVID-19, which is about 100 more than the last peak.

Just two weeks ago, there were only 41 patients being treated there for the virus.