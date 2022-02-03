Polk deputies: Body found inside submerged vehicle connected to 2021 missing person's case

Polk County deputies are trying to identify the body found inside a car recovered from a pond in Lakeland. They said the vehicle is at the center of a missing person's case dating back to last year.

On Wednesday morning, after 10:30 a.m., they responded to the retention pond near Victoria Road near the intersection of Grady Mock Road and Old Polk City Road. They said they received a report of a submerged vehicle.

A search and recovery team entered the water and confirmed there was a brown 2012 Kia Soul. After the vehicle was removed, the body was found inside, officials said.

While the identity is still being verified, the sheriff's office reports that the Kia is related to a missing person's case from 2021. Officials did not provide the name of that missing person.

