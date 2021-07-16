Polk deputies join call for tips about Florida man accused of assaulting Capitol police

The FBI and Polk deputies are asking for help finding a man accused of assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot.

They're looking for 21-year old Jonathan Pollock, who's from Lakeland.

The FBI says he went on a spree, hurting three officers, back on January 6. The first, Pollock allegedly pulled down a set of steps. The second, he supposedly kneed and punched in the face. The third officer, they say, Pollock grabbed around the neck.

Images in the indictment allegedly show Jonathan Pollock of Lakeland leaping over rioters to attack officers.

His sister and the group who joined him in Washington have already appeared in court.

According to the indictment, a former co-worker told investigators that Pollack had taken "several weeks off" to go to Washington with family, then returned with photos from the riot and bragged to his coworkers about "having been on the news."

The next day he left his job, citing a family emergency, and his co-workers never saw him again.

Photos via PCSO

Now the Polk Sheriff’s Office is now joining the call for tips on Pollock's location. They say anyone with tips should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

