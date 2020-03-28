Polk deputies: Man killed girlfriend and man she moved into house 3 days after bonding out of jail

article

Kenyatta Bellamy confessed to killing his live-in girlfriend and the man she moved into the house three days after bonding out of the Osceola County jail, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said after the murders, Bellamy attempted to set the house on fire.

The double murder occurred in the Loughman area, which is just north of Davenport.

Bellamy faces two counts of first-degree murder and arson.

