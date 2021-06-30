Polk deputies pause patrols for 'Fishin' With Sheriff Judd' event

article

A group of children in Polk County spent Wednesday morning learning how to bait a hook, cast a line, and reel in a whopper with Sheriff Grady Judd.

It's an event the sheriff's office holds every year to give kids the chance to interact with officers in a positive way. During an annual 'Fishin' With Sheriff Judd' event at the lake south of the Sheriff's Operation Center, deputies and FWC officers were on hand as 'guides' to provide supervised bait-and-tackle and catch-and-release activities.

Kids interacted with law enforcement officers and enjoyed lunch provided by Polk Sheriff's Charities after fishing. Anonymously donated toys and games were also given to the kids.

The participants were selected by Community Oriented Policing (COP) deputies who patrol and interact with residents to prevent, suppress, and fight crime. These areas tend to be comprised of lower socioeconomic neighborhoods where the quality of life challenges exist, including relatively higher crime rates.

In a news release, a county spokesperson explained, "Children in these areas can be at higher risk for delinquency and scholastic under-performance. COPs deputies interact with children, families, residents, and businesses in their assigned communities, building a good rapport and working with them to lower crime and improve quality of life."

