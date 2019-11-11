Polk deputies shoot, kill driver heading for them

article

Deputies say they opened fire on a woman in an allegedly stolen truck as she drove straight for them, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The woman died at the scene.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s office, it happened in north Lakeland around 12:30 Monday afternoon in the woods off Lakeland Acres Road.

Deputies say a woman was in a truck that was reported stolen. Deputies say they approached her on foot, "loudly" calling out for her to get out of the vehicle, but she accelerated and drove directly towards them.

The deputies said they feared for their safety and opened fire.

The sheriff's office said the suspect's criminal history includes 14 felony charges and 6 misdemeanors, including at least four arrests. Her name is not being released until her family is notified.