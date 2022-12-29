Polk sheriff investigating deadly shooting on US-92 in Lakeland

article

Polk County detectives are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Lakeland that resulted in two deaths Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on the 3100 block of US-92 near Fish Hatchery Road in an unincorporated area of Lakeland.

Two men died as a result of the shooting, though deputies say there is no manhunt since they have no reason to believe there are any suspects at large.

SkyFOX aerials showed crime scene tape surrounding a pickup truck with a trailer on the side of the road.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area, with the westbound lane of US-92 shut down as detectives continue to investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.