Pollo Tropical offers 50% off deal for healthcare workers, first responders

Healthcare workers and first responders can receive a special discount from Pollo Tropical during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is offering the 50% off deal on all orders -- drive-thru and take-out -- at all Florida locations, reports WSVN.

The deal is valid for police, fire personnel and EMTs in uniform, according to a Facebook post by Pollo Tropical. Healthcare workers must show a valid work ID when making a purchase.

In addition, Pollo Tropical also announced free delivery to all customers until April 3. The orders must be placed through their website or mobile app.

They continue to offer drive-thru and mobile pick-up as options.



