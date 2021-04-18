Port Charlotte man crashes into home, seriously injures 89-year-old man inside, troopers say 

article

An 89-year-old suffered serious injuries Saturday evening after an SUV crashed into his house, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 60-year-old man was traveling south on Easy Street, approaching Croton Terrace, when he veered off the roadway and collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle and a palm tree. The man’s SUV continued south on Easy Street and struck a traffic control sign on the east shoulder and a house on the south shoulder. The SUV then struck the 89-year-old man who was inside the home and a vehicle in the garage.

The 89-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The 60-year-old man also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

