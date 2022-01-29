Possible human remains found south of Howard Frankland Bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating after possible human bones were discovered under heavy vegetation Friday night.
According to police, a citizen found what appears to be human remains around 10 p.m. in the area of I-275, just south of the Howard Frankland Bridge.
The bones were discovered under heavy vegetation and have been collected from the scene.
Police are investigating and hope to identify the unknown person.
