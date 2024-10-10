Possible sinkhole nearly swallows two Polk County homes after Hurricane Milton

A possible sinkhole nearly swallowed up two Polk County homes Thursday after Hurricane Milton battered the area as it moved across the state.

The homes are on Willow Wisp Drive in Kathleen. FOX 13 is told that both homeowners were inside when this happened, but made it out of the homes safely.

The corner of the garage of one of the homes collapsed with the homeowner's SUV still inside. A neighbor told FOX 13 that the homeowner put it in the garage thinking the vehicle would be safe from the storm.

READ: Camper flips on Polk Parkway as Hurricane Milton bands move through area

The front sidewalk of the home next door caved in around a large tree in the front yard as well.

A nearby neighbor told FOX 13 that they believe the hole opened up around 1 a.m. Thursday. Both homeowners are staying with loved ones as they figure out their next steps, according to a neighbor.

"It’s horrific knowing there were families in there, but the sound of the weather last night, we wouldn’t even imagine to come out to see this," said Antayvia Lawson, a resident who lives nearby.

Polk County officials were at the scene earlier in the day, but have not confirmed any information on the incident.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: