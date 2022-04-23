Potential pet parents meet, greet different breeds at AKC educational event in Tampa

The Tampa Convention Center has turned into a pet lover’s paradise as the American Kennel Club hosts ‘Meet the Breeds’ this weekend.

More than 70 different pooches from puppies to juniors and full-grown adults will be on hand at the educational event.

"We’re not doing adoptions. We’re not doing purchasing. But we are doing a whole lot of education and that’s what we really want people to do, to be responsible dog owners, know what you have and know how to own them," explained Brandi Munden with the American Kennel Club.

Events like this one help potential dog owners learn about all the different breeds before adding a fury, four-legged addition to the family; regardless if you are looking for a purebred or a rescue.

"What we want is for you to know what goes into owning that dog, what’s their energy level, what are the groomer requirements, what do they need for mental stimulation, and how do they fit in your lifestyle," shared Munden. "So we want to make sure you get the right dog so you have a long, happy, healthy life with your dog."

Munden says the AKC tries to incorporate the local kennel clubs in every market the event travels to, so guests will be speaking with Tampa experts as they meet and greet the different breeds by traveling from booth to booth.

"You’ll see dogs, you’ll scratch some ears, you’ll rub some bellies, you’ll talk to some experts, and then you’ll move on to the next one," Munden shared.

The free-flowing event also has agility and obedience demonstrations. Plus, the Sarasota K-9 search and rescue team will be on hand to show patrons what working dogs do.

This is the first time the event is being held in Tampa. It’s open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

