Two people died Saturday evening after their Corvette crashed into a tree, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 10100 block of MCI Drive in Pinellas Park.

Police say the driver didn’t negotiate a turn on MCI Drive, which caused the vehicle to leave the road and hit a tree. The driver and passenger died at the scene.

Police say it is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.