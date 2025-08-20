Pregnant woman stabs undocumented immigrant accused of beating her: MCSO

The Brief An undocumented immigrant from Guatemala is accused of beating a pregnant acquaintance in Florida. Deputies say the woman grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him. According to MCSO, if the victim does not pursue charges, the 19-year-old suspect will be released into the custody of ICE for immediate deportation.



An undocumented immigrant from Guatemala is in a Florida jail with an ICE deportation detainer on him after deputies say he beat up a pregnant woman who stabbed him.

The backstory:

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a mobile home in Hobe Sound for a domestic dispute.

Investigators say 19-year-old Noel Gerardo Niz-Marroquin, an undocumented immigrant, had physically assaulted a pregnant acquaintance.

The woman told deputies that Niz-Marroquin was beating her repeatedly, so she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him.

Niz-Marroquin was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

The victim was also taken to the hospital for observation.

After being released from the hospital, deputies arrested Niz-Marroquin and charged him with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

He is being held in the Martin County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Since Niz-Marroquin is an undocumented individual from Guatemala, ICE has placed a deportation detainer on him.

What's next:

According to MCSO, if the victim does not pursue charges, Niz-Marroquin will be released into the custody of ICE for immediate deportation.