Preschool burglary suspects arrested after leaving item with address on it at scene of crime

article

Hernando County deputies arrested Yasmel Alvarez, 28 and Yoandry Martin, 29, after they allegedly burglarized a Spring Hill preschool.

According to deputies, the suspects broke into A Brighter Future Preschool and stole a children's play set valued at $400, a playhouse valued at $200, and a children's picnic table valued at $50.

The suspects also dumped miscellaneous construction debris and personal trash in, around, and near the preschool's dumpster, which is located on private property, according to HCSO.

While detectives sifted through some of the debris, they said they were able to locate items with a suspect's address and the names of other individuals who reside at that home.

Investigators said they located all of the stolen items from the preschool in the backyard of Alvarez's home on Valiant Avenue in Spring Hill. Detectives indicated the suspects appeared to be using the stolen items for personal use.

Detectives made contact with Alvarez and Martin who admitted to stealing the items from the preschool and illegally dumping the garbage in, and around, the dumpster.

Advertisement

Alvarez and Martin were each charged with one count of commercial burglary and one count of illegal dumping. They were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where their bond was set at $10,000 each.

Detectives gathered all of the stolen items found at Alvarez's home and returned them to A Brighter Future Preschool.