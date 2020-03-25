President Trump declares major disaster in Florida due to COVID-19

President Donald Trump approved Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' request to have a major disaster declared in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order provides Florida with additional federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local efforts in combatting the virus and caring for those who fall ill.

READ: Coronavirus cases in Florida hit 1,682; increase of 251

The order will provide funding for emergency protective measures and crisis counseling for those impacted by the novel coronavirus.

The White House said additional designations may be made if requested by the state, as the conditions continue to unfold.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.

If you feel sick:

Advertisement

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map