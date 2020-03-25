Coronavirus cases in Florida hit 1,682; increase of 251

Florida’s known COVID-19 coronavirus cases increased to 1,682, which is 251 more than were reported Tuesday evening. Two more people had died as of the Wednesday morning update from the state Department of Health, bringing the total to 22.

Of the 1,682 cases, 1,583 are in Florida residents, and another 99 are non-Florida residents in the Sunshine State.

The two new deaths were both in the Bay Area. Sarasota and Pasco counties both reported their first deaths but no other details were immediately available.

Bay Area by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 106

Pinellas: 50

Citrus: 9

Hernando: 8

Pasco: 17

Manatee: 22

Sarasota: 27

Polk: 14

DeSoto: 1

Hardee: 0

Highlands: 4

Statewide, a total of 18,289 tests have been given and 1,233 are still pending. Another 1,439 people are being monitored.

Health experts expect the cases to continue to increase not only as the virus spreads, but as more testing gets underway. A drive-though testing site opened at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this morning with the goal of testing 200 people per day.

Other counties around the state have opened similar facilities. Gov. Ron DeSantis says that some South Florida sites are testing up to 750 people a day.

Meanwhile, parts of the Bay Area could soon be under a stay-at-home order. Tampa mayor Jane Castor says her order will go into effect at midnight tonight, but she acknowledged that without the support of county leaders, it is largely symbolic.

Pinellas County was met this morning and declared a similar "safer at home' order.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

