President Trump, Karen Pence head to Florida as candidates zero in on battleground state

With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, presidential candidates and their surrogates are making their way to Florida in the final push for the battleground state voters.

Karen Pence made a stop in Tampa to rally Republican supporters. She started off with a personal story.

“We used to come to Indian Rocks Beach when I was a little girl,” Pence said. From there, it was on to making the case. “Florida and America need four more years of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.”

Pence hit all the major talking points in her speech. She was quick to praise Judge Amy Coney Barrett, whose confirmation hearing was taking place at the very same time.

“This president fulfilled his Constitutional duty and chose Judge Barrett as the nominee because she'll defend our God-given rights and liberties. We need Judge Barrett in that seat,” she told the crowd.

On the economy, she boasted about President Trump’s record and said we’re in the middle of a “great American comeback.” On the virus, she touted the closure of travel from China saying it saved millions of lives.

“We're going to keep protecting vulnerable lives and we're going to keep opening up America again!” she said.

For supporters like Mary Carroll, Monday’s speech was music to her ears.

“If you want America to be America, I think you need to vote Trump,” she told FOX 13.

Meanwhile, President Trump will host a rally at Orlando’s Sanford Airport Monday at 7 p.m.

The rally was originally scheduled for Oct. 2, but was postponed after the president tested positive for coronavirus.

Supporters were seen already lining up before sunrise outside the airport.

