Preview the Dalí Museum's new exhibit "The Shape of Dreams"

A new interactive exhibit at the Dalí Museum in St. Pete is highlighting the mysterious world of dreams.

The special exhibit "The Shape of Dreams" explores 500 years of dream-inspired paintings.

Renowned artists illustrate their depictions on the common human experience from the 16th to 20th centuries.

The paintings are on loan from other art institutions throughout the country.

The exhibit opens on Friday, November 25 and will last through April 30, 2023.