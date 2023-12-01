Proposed bill aims to protect Florida growers from devastating freezing temperatures

Below freezing temperatures can have a devastating effect on local fruit and vegetable growers who are vital to Florida's economy.

A proposed, bi-partisan state bill could protect farmers from this type of damage to their crops. The 'Temperature Endorsement for Multi-Peril Policies' or (TEMP) Act (HR 6186) would research and develop a frost or cold weather crop insurance to help farmers cover their losses.

The bill was co-sponsored by 15th Congressional District Representative Laurel Lee who said in regard to the bill, "We are home in Florida's 15th congressional district to Plant City, the winter strawberry capital of the world, so this is an important piece of legislation to make sure our state continues to have these wonderful specialty crops."

Sponsors of the bill said growers not only have limited access to comprehensive whole-farm crop insurance because of high premiums, which cost thousands per acre, but no policy currently exists that covers cold exposure and freezes.

"We were very happy to hear from the farmers and growers back home from the district about how we can be helping them and making sure their industry is protected here in Congress," said Lee.

The bill will now be considered in committee and then will head to the House for a vote.