Proposed budget cuts could impact private colleges, universities across Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida lawmakers are weighing cuts to a long-standing program that helps thousands of state residents attend private colleges, including the University of Tampa and Saint Leo University.
What is EASE?
By the numbers:
The Effective Access to Student Education, or EASE, grants provide $3,500 vouchers to thousands of undergraduate students who attend private, non-profit universities in Florida on a full-time basis.
READ: Odessa home hits market for $38.5M, setting record for Tampa Bay area
Potential impact of Florida budget changes
Dig deeper:
The Florida House's proposed budget includes changes to criteria that universities would have to meet for their students to qualify for EASE – including meeting certain rates of access, affordability, student retention, graduation and employment.
If passed, 15 of the 30 schools that currently have access to EASE could lose their eligibility. Those colleges would either have to find funds within their already tight budgets to help bridge the gap or prepare for an exodus of students who can no longer afford to attend.
Pictured: The University of Tampa.
What they're saying:
"What's happening in the House budget raises tuition on 22,000 students, and it's going to impact their ability to pursue these high-demand degrees that Florida needs," Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida President and CEO Robert Boyd told WPTV in West Palm Beach.
Boyd also worries the cuts would impact Florida's future workforce, with fewer students earning degrees in high-demand fields.
READ: Florida Senate targets 'high stakes' testing
What's next:
Both the Florida House and Florida Senate plan to take up their budget proposals and related bills on Wednesday in Tallahassee. Once their versions of the budget are passed, the two chambers can start negotiating a final spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.
For a closer look at EASE and its impact from the perspective of Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida, click here.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter