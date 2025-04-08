Proposed budget cuts could impact private colleges, universities across Florida

The Brief The Florida House has included cuts to the EASE program in its proposed budget. EASE grants provide $3,500 vouchers to thousands of undergraduate students who attend private, non-profit universities in Florida. Both chambers of the Florida Legislature will take up their versions of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year this week.



Florida lawmakers are weighing cuts to a long-standing program that helps thousands of state residents attend private colleges, including the University of Tampa and Saint Leo University.

What is EASE?

By the numbers:

The Effective Access to Student Education, or EASE, grants provide $3,500 vouchers to thousands of undergraduate students who attend private, non-profit universities in Florida on a full-time basis.

Potential impact of Florida budget changes

Dig deeper:

The Florida House's proposed budget includes changes to criteria that universities would have to meet for their students to qualify for EASE – including meeting certain rates of access, affordability, student retention, graduation and employment.

If passed, 15 of the 30 schools that currently have access to EASE could lose their eligibility. Those colleges would either have to find funds within their already tight budgets to help bridge the gap or prepare for an exodus of students who can no longer afford to attend.

Pictured: The University of Tampa.

What they're saying:

"What's happening in the House budget raises tuition on 22,000 students, and it's going to impact their ability to pursue these high-demand degrees that Florida needs," Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida President and CEO Robert Boyd told WPTV in West Palm Beach.

Boyd also worries the cuts would impact Florida's future workforce, with fewer students earning degrees in high-demand fields.

What's next:

Both the Florida House and Florida Senate plan to take up their budget proposals and related bills on Wednesday in Tallahassee. Once their versions of the budget are passed, the two chambers can start negotiating a final spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

For a closer look at EASE and its impact from the perspective of Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida, click here.

