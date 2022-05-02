Prosecutors believe four Lakeland defendants could be helping accused Capitol Riot fugitive

Federal prosecutors want to stop all communication between four Lakeland defendants facing charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In new court documents, federal prosecutors are asking a judge to change the rules or bond conditions on Olivia Pollock, Joshua Doolin, Michael Perkins and Joseph Hutchinson. They believe the defendants may be helping accused Capitol rioter Jonathan Pollock who remains on the run.

In a joint response, federal public defender Timothy Suviello called it pure speculation.

RELATED: Accused Capitol rioter wants to cut ties with Lakeland group before heading to trial

"The government’s claim that their failure to apprehend Mr. Pollock, 'suggests that he has received assistance from those close to him' is generalized speculation, unsupported by any evidence or proof," wrote Suviello.

Prosecutors said on Jan. 6, 2021, Jonathan Pollock, Hutchinson and Doolin charged the fence at the US Capitol and started attacking police. Federal agents said Perkins attacked a police officer with a flagpole, hitting the officer in the chest and over the head.

They also said Olivia Pollock also attacked police and hit an officer in the chest with her elbow as she tried to breach the police line.

PREVIOUS: Search intensifies for Lakeland man wanted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Documents show, Jonathan Pollock, is heard yelling "let’s go" as he attacks police, pulling and dragging one officer down the Capitol steps. Sixteen months later, he hasn't been caught.

Now, prosecutors want to make sure his co-conspirators aren't helping him hide his tracks. The FBI has issued a $15,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Advertisement

A Washington DC district judge has yet to rule on the issue.