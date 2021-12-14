PSTA rides will be free for county students, teachers starting in 2022

Pinellas County leaders have come up with a creative solution to the county’s school bus driver shortage. Once 2022 rolls around, students and teachers can ride for free on all PSTA buses.

Currently, the Pinellas County School District is looking to hire dozens of new bus drivers and to relieve the pressure more students could soon be using public transit busses to get to class.

"We think it will give a lot of kids and a lot of parents transportation options that they just didn’t have before," said PSTA CEO Brad Miller.

Starting in the new year all students and Pinellas School employees will be able to ride any Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus for free.

"[It] will be great for after school program, going to athletics, maybe going to a job," Miller said.

READ: PSTA green lights purchase of 60 electric buses to replace diesel vehicles by 2024

Then in the new school year next fall, some students at Gibbs, Largo and Dunedin high schools will be able to take the public bus for free to get to class.

The solution to the bus driver shortage isn’t anything new, other cities have long been doing similar programs. Even in Pinellas County, hundreds of students have already been taking public transit, only now – it will be free of charge.

Students and staff will be able to start using the "U" pass with their school IDs starting January 1.