Psychologists struggle to provide needed care as demand for mental health services increases

The American Psychological Association found that since the start of the pandemic, the demand for mental health services continues to increase while psychologists are struggling to provide needed care.

Six in 10 practitioners reported that they no longer have openings for new patients. Nearly half (46%) said they have been unable to meet the demand for treatment and nearly three-quarters (72%) have longer wait lists than before the pandemic.

On average, psychologists reported being contacted by more than 15 potential new patients seeking care a month.

"It has been very hard to have enough clinicians to keep up with the demand," Dr. Lynn Bufka with the American Psychological Association said. "We had a problem pre-pandemic, and it is worse now. So absolutely people are having to wait to find a clinician. And that's hard."

Shelley Ollier said she’s been looking for a grief counselor since her mother died earlier this month.

"I tried to call 19 counselors and explained my situation and that I needed a little help." Ollier said. "The quickest one that could see me was the third week in January, and the others were February or March."

Doctors said it will be important to find short-term and long-term solutions to address this growing crisis.

"Long term, we need to think about how we expand the workforce," Bufka said. "We need to think about how we do more in advance to sort of give people more skills to deal with adversity, to handle the ups and downs of life."

During the holidays, when it’s especially difficult to cope with loss, counselors said grief support groups may also be helpful.

"I think the holidays are difficult because people it's never the same," Bereavement Specialist Corinne Gaertner said. "It isn't what it was before. And maybe the person who made the holidays really special for you isn't here now."

LifePath Hospice offers free Bereavement support groups that are open to all Hillsborough County residents who have experienced the death of a loved one.

For more information and to register, call (813) 357-5610 or visit the calendar at chaptershealth.org.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

