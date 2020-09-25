Expand / Collapse search

Publix holiday ice cream flavors are back in stores -- for a limited time

By FOX 13 news staff
TAMPA, Fla. - Publix holiday ice cream is back. Just in time for fall, the grocer -- which is celebrating 90 years in service this year -- has released 12 limited-edition ice cream flavors for fall and Christmas. 

The Lakeland-based chain describes the desserts as "classic, nostalgic flavors," but there are also some unique tastes to throw into the mix.

Here is a full list of each ice cream flavor and a description, provided by Publix:

Santa’s White Christmas: The classic flavor of Barnie’s Santa’s White Christmas coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes

Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored pie crust pieces

Peppermint Stick: Luscious vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy

Eggnog: Rich eggnog ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg

Southern Banana Pudding: French custard ice cream with swirls of creamy banana sauce and bits of vanilla wafers

Caramel Mountain Tracks: Toffee-flavored ice cream with ribbons of caramel, dotted with praline pecans and milk caramel turtles

Snickerdoodle: Brown butter-flavored ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces

New York-Style Cheesecake: Cheesecake-flavored ice cream with a tart cherry-flavored ribbon and graham cracker pieces

Hazelnut Amaretto Biscotti: Rich chocolate hazelnut-flavored ice cream swirled with amaretto-flavored cookie crumbles and dark chocolate flakes

Marshmallow, Candy Cane & Cookie Blast: Marshmallow-flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl

Chocolate Malt: Chocolate malt ice cream with chocolatey sauce and crunchy chocolate malt pieces

Deep Dish Apple Pie: Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with cinnamon and brown sugar sauce, with pieces of real apple and sugar-rolled pie crust

