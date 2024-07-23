Rabid cat in Polk County dies after day after biting owner trying to break up feline fight: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A cat is the third confirmed case of rabies in Polk County this year.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says animal control officers were sent to Avenue T NW in Winter Haven on Friday after a report of a cat owner being scratched and bitten while breaking up a fight between his two cats.

Investigators say the cat that bit and scratched him was found by the man dead the next day.

The deceased cat was sent to the state laboratory in Tampa, where investigators say it tested positive for rabies.

According to PCSO, the other cat was not vaccinated against rabies, and it was surrendered by its owner to Polk County Animal Control.

The Florida Department of Health in Polk County will handle the treatment of the owner for his rabies exposure.

"Please make sure your pets are up-to-date on all their vaccines; being vaccinated can save your pet's life," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The sheriff’s office asks residents not to approach any animal which is acting in an unusual or suspicious manner.

If you think you or your pet has had an "exposure," PCSO asks you to contact the PCSO Animal Control Section at 863-577-1762.

