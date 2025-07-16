Rain, storm chances remain high in Tampa Bay area on Wednesday

The Brief FOX 13 meteorologists say rain coverage is at 70% on Wednesday, with late afternoon and evening showers and storms. Invest 93L is moving west, with the NHC giving it a 40% chance of development along the Gulf Coast. Rain chances in the Bay Area remain high through Thursday before dropping in time for the weekend.



More showers and storms are expected across the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, with FOX 13 meteorologists saying rainfall will resemble a more typical summer pattern.

Invest 93L

The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 93L a 40% chance of development.

The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 93L a 40% chance of development.

Many models have shifted farther north, meaning a chance of more land interaction as it moves west along the Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 93L a 40% chance of development.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says regardless of development, the area of low pressure will be a rainmaker for Louisiana later this week.

"Yes, there is the potential that this could strengthen a little bit," Osterberg said. "But it just looks very weak, very disorganized, and it's really just a big area of moisture that's drifting west and eventually headed into Louisiana."

The northern shift helped lead to less rainfall on Tuesday in the Tampa Bay area, with some areas not getting any rain.

Some parts of the Bay Area got rain on Tuesday while others did not.

Wednesday forecast

What's next:

Osterberg says rain coverage will remain high on Wednesday at 70% with late afternoon and evening storms, similar to what we typically see this time of year.

"We have a south-to-southeast wind, and when you do that in the summertime around here, it favors those late day and evening storms back along the west coast, and they'll be coming in from the south and southeast," Osterberg said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rain coverage is at 70% with showers and storms on Wednesday, meteorologists say.

It will be a similar setup on Thursday, according to Osterberg, with a 70% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will drop after that, however, to 40% on Friday with temperatures going back up in time for the weekend.

Rain chances will go down in time for the weekend, meteorologists say.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.