RAP House provides stability for kids in crisis

For many troubled kids in Pasco County, the RAP House in New Port Richey is more than just a place to stay; it’s a lifeline.

The Runaway Alternatives Project (RAP) House helps children ages 10-to-17 by giving them a safe place to go that provides important support during tough times.

This includes kids who have run away from home or are in a crisis.

The backstory:

One strong example is Angel Cook. At just 13 years old, she left a home where there was domestic violence.

With no safe place to turn, she went to the RAP House, an experience that changed her life.

Angel spent four years going in and out of the program. During that time, she got therapy, guidance, and steady emotional support. Now an adult doing well, Angel says those years were the start of her success.

"People do care, and that’s what turned my whole life around," she says.

Angel calls the RAP House a special place for kids in need.

What they're saying:

"This environment is made for these children who have a hard time finding a safe place, feeling like they are lost and have nowhere to go," she said.

Her story shows how kindness, support, and second chances can truly change lives.