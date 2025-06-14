The Brief For 16 years, the RAP River Run has been known as one of Pasco County's biggest races, attracting more than 1,500 runners. The event includes a 10K, 5K, and Kids Adventure Run and benefits Youth and Family Advocates' (YFA) RAP House Runaway and Homeless Youth Shelter. RAP House is home to over 200 runaway, homeless, and at-risk youth annually and, like most non-profits, depends on the generosity of the community to support the program.



Tucked away on a quiet road in New Port Richey, the RAP House—short for Runaway Alternatives Project—is a place where at-risk children can catch their breath and begin to rebuild their lives.

"RAP House is a shelter where children can go and have a break, talk with our counselors, spend time with them, and then we work with them and their families to be able to find a way to better communicate together," said Mark Wickham, CEO for Youth and Family Advocates. "We have a 90% success rate at RAP House."

RAP River Run raises money for Youth and Family Advocates programs

Mark Wickham has been the CEO for Youth and Family Advocates for 12 years now, dedicating his life to helping his staff run the 24/7 shelter.

They serve youth between 10 and 17 who are homeless, runaway, or facing family conflict.

What they're saying:

"We provide case management services, child welfare services, adoption services, supported housing services, counseling services." Wickham explained.

"Our staff work so hard," added Stefanie Pontlitz, RAP River Run Committee Chair. "They're truly angels in the field. They are so amazing. I don't even have the words for what they do with these children and just the heart that they have for these kids. So to see these kids become successful and to see them be productive citizens in our community, there's no words to talk about how good that feels."

Local perspective:

The nonprofit operates in seven different counties across the Tampa Bay Region and relies on grants and community support to keep its doors open, especially events like Saturday's RAP River Run, which saw a record-breaking year of attendees and sponsors.

READ: Florida scallop season 2025: Here’s what to know

Over the years, the community's support for the RAP River Run has helped this program raise over 1 million dollars.

RAP River Run raises money for Youth and Family Advocates programs

At first glance, it may look like your typical 10 or 5k race.

But every step, every stride at the RAP River Run, is a step toward safety for a child in crisis.

"They're good kids, they really are," Pontlitz added. "Some of them have just been dealt a bad hand or are just going through some life problems and when they get the right help and have that support behind them, they can thrive."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: