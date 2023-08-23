Rapper Blueface stabbed at gym in LA, TMZ reports

article

Rapper Blueface was apparently stabbed at a gym in Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ.

Blueface, born Johnathan Porter, was working out at a gym in the San Fernando Valley when a man approached the rapper, TMZ reports. In a surveillance camera shared by TMZ, the man – wearing a white tanktop and a pair of jeans – started approaching the man who resembled Porter and a fight broke out.

According to TMZ, the fight ended with the rapper suffering a stab wound in the leg. The alleged stabbing suspect remains on the run, TMZ reports.

As of Wednesday evening, officials have not made formal announcements on whether the suspect has been identified in the alleged stabbing.

TMZ believes Porter wasn't seriously hurt in the stabbing, but will not fight in a scheduled Oct. 14 boxing match.

Porter, who is from Los Angeles, first broke out in the music scene with his 2018 hit single "Thotiana." The hit song featured remixes with Compton's own YG on one version and Cardi B on another.