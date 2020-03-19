Raymond James Stadium will soon be COVID-19 testing site

As hundreds of Bay Area residence anxiously wait to hear whether they’ve tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Hillsborough County emergency officials say they are expanding COVID-19 testing sites so even more tests can be processed.

One location will soon be Raymond James Stadium. The logistics and details are still being worked out. The State Fairgrounds will be another testing site - where hundreds could be screened throughout the day.

The decisions were made during a meeting of the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group, whose members heard from the director of the Hillsborough County Department of Health, Dr. Doug Holt, who said more testing will reveal more cases, giving health officials a better chance at limiting continued spread.

"We know COVID-19 has been in the county for at least three weeks, maybe longer, and despite our efforts at case containment and stamp it out almost a week ago, it continues to spread,“ explained Dr. Holt.

During the meeting, the group decided county residents who do not have health insurance or a doctor can call the health department to speak to a registered nurse who will determine if the person should go to a testing site for free testing.

Anyone who wants to call the Hillsborough County Department of Health to speak to the registered nurse can call 813-307-8000.

The emergency group will meet again on Monday to provide more information on the testing sites in Hillsborough County.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

