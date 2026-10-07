Rays host watch party at Tropicana Field as team attempts sweep of Yankees in Game 3

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The Brief The Rays lead the Yankees 2-0 in the best of five ALDS and can eliminate New York Wednesday night. Game 3 starts at 8 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. Fans can watch at Tropicana Field, where the Rays are hosting an official watch party featuring former outfielder Brett Phillips.



The Rays head into the Bronx on Wednesday night with a chance to finish off the Yankees and advance to the American League Championship Series.

Tampa Bay has outscored New York 6-2 over the first two games of the ALDS at Tropicana Field.

That means the Rays have three chances to win one game and eliminate New York.

Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday and will air nationally on TBS, truTV and HBO Max.

New York Yankees home game

The backstory:

The series shifts to New York for Game 3, giving the Yankees the benefit of playing in front of their home crowd.

Tampa Bay won Game 1 with just a single run scored before taking Game 2 5-2.

After a high-powered two-game series against the Red Sox in which the Yankees scored 18 times, the team has struggled offensively in both outings against the Rays. Monday’s sloppy play led to four errors and three unearned runs.

New York will turn to Max Fried for Game 3, while the Rays are expected to start Nick Martinez.

Tropicana Field watch party

Local perspective:

Fans who want to cheer on the Rays from home can head to Tropicana Field for the team’s official Game 3 watch party.

The event will be emceed by former Rays outfielder Brett Phillips.

Tickets are $5, with pre-paid parking also available for $5.

Doors open at 7 p.m., one hour before first pitch.

American League Championship Series

What's next:

A Rays victory would send Tampa Bay to the American League Championship Series and end the Yankees’ season.

If New York wins, the teams will play Game Four Thursday night in the Bronx.

The Yankees would then need to win both games in New York to force a decisive Game 5 back in St. Petersburg.