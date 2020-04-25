Re-Open Florida Task Force launches public comment submission portal

On Saturday, the Re-Open Florida Task Force launched a public comment submission portal open to all Floridians saying public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis.

All interested Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy.

Floridians may submit feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy, including the impacts to small businesses, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation and sports and construction.

Click here to access the online Task Force to Re-Open Florida public comment submission form.

Previous Task Force meeting agendas and presentations are provided online at www.flgov.com/COVID-19.

Audio recordings for all previous Task Force meetings are available online at www.thefloridachannel.org.

