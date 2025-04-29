Real ID deadline set for May 7: What to know when traveling

The Brief The Real ID deadline is set for May 7. Travelers will need to show a Real ID-compliant license or an acceptable alternative to be let through security for U.S. flights. You can apply for a Real ID at your local DMV location.



Starting on May 7, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin enforcing the Real ID requirement.

That means travelers will need to show a Real ID-compliant license or an acceptable alternative to be let through security for U.S. flights.

Tampa International Airport and Transportation Security Administration officials explained the details and how travelers might be impacted during a press conference on Tuesday.

To see if your identification is Real ID-compliant, check the driver's license near the top of the card for a star marking.

People with Enhanced Driver's Licenses (EDLs) may not have the star, but acceptable EDLs are issued by a few states.

READ: Mayor Castor to serve on Trump's FEMA Review Council

International flights will still require a passport, but the Real ID will now give you access to secure federal locations without any extra documents.

The backstory:

The 9/11 commission recommended the REAL ID Act and the implementation deadline was initially Oct. 1, 2021, but COVID-19 complications pushed it back a few times.

What you can do:

All U.S. states, the five territories and the District of Columbia are offering Real ID-compliant IDs and driver's licenses.

You can apply for a Real ID at your local DMV location.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Joey Swanson.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: