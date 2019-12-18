Recipe: Elizabeth Fry's peanut butter reindeer cookies

This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies – and the memories that go along with them.

Here's a holiday favorite from Elizabeth Fry, who's enjoyed baking since she was a child.

INGREDIENTS:

60 mini pretzel twists

60 semisweet chocolate chips

30 red hot candies

1 c. peanut butter

1 c. Butter

1 c. Sugar

1 c. Brown sugar

2 c. Flour

½ tsp. Baking soda

½ tsp. Salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

First, cream peanut butter, butter, sugar and brown sugar in a large bowl. Then, add flour, baking soda and salt to the bowl and mix well.

Once mixed, shape the dough into an 8-inch roll. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for one hour.

After the dough has been chilled for one hour, cut the dough into ¼-inch slices. Place the slices two inches apart on an un-greased baking sheet. Use your thumb and forefinger to make a slight indentation one-third of the way down the sides of each slice. Press in two pretzels for antlers, two chocolate chips for eyes and complete the face with a red hot for the nose.

Bake the cookies at 350 degrees for 9-11 minutes or until light brown. Once they are done, move the cookies to wire racks to cool.

Makes: 30 cookies