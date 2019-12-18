Recipe: Elizabeth Fry's peanut butter reindeer cookies
TAMPA, Fla. - This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies – and the memories that go along with them.
Here's a holiday favorite from Elizabeth Fry, who's enjoyed baking since she was a child.
INGREDIENTS:
60 mini pretzel twists
60 semisweet chocolate chips
30 red hot candies
1 c. peanut butter
1 c. Butter
1 c. Sugar
1 c. Brown sugar
2 c. Flour
½ tsp. Baking soda
½ tsp. Salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
First, cream peanut butter, butter, sugar and brown sugar in a large bowl. Then, add flour, baking soda and salt to the bowl and mix well.
Once mixed, shape the dough into an 8-inch roll. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for one hour.
After the dough has been chilled for one hour, cut the dough into ¼-inch slices. Place the slices two inches apart on an un-greased baking sheet. Use your thumb and forefinger to make a slight indentation one-third of the way down the sides of each slice. Press in two pretzels for antlers, two chocolate chips for eyes and complete the face with a red hot for the nose.
Bake the cookies at 350 degrees for 9-11 minutes or until light brown. Once they are done, move the cookies to wire racks to cool.
Makes: 30 cookies