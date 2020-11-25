Recipe: Gnocchi with sweet potato, corn and bacon

If you wind up having leftover sweet potato or corn after Thanksgiving, you can use it to make another delicious side dish.

Here's a recipe you can check out from Chef Anthony at Publix Aprons Cooking School.

INGREDIENTS:

1½ cups frozen (or fresh) whole kernel corn, thawed

3 slices bacon, cut into ¼-inch pieces

1 large sweet potato, peeled and chopped

1 (16-oz) package gnocchi

½ cup fresh diced red onion

2 teaspoons rubbed sage

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

2 ounces Asiago (or Parmesan) cheese, grated

2 tablespoons sherry (or red wine) vinegar

2 cups baby arugula

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Set corn out to thaw. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Chop bacon (wash hands). Place bacon in pan; cook 4–5 minutes or until crisp, stirring occasionally. Drain bacon on paper towels (reserving drippings in pan). Meanwhile, peel and chop sweet potato.

2. Add sweet potatoes to pan with drippings. Cook and stir 6–8 minutes or until potatoes start to soften. Meanwhile, cook gnocchi following package instructions.

3. Add corn, onions, sage, salt, and pepper to sweet potatoes; cook 5–6 minutes or until potatoes are tender and lightly browned. Remove potato mixture from pan, place in large serving dish or bowl, and cover loosely.

4. Place butter in same pan on medium. Add gnocchi and cook 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until browned. Grate cheese.

5. Transfer gnocchi to sweet potato mixture; add vinegar and arugula and toss to combine. Top with cheese and reserved bacon. Serve.

