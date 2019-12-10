Recipe: Haley's Pittsburgh thumbprint cookie
TAMPA, Fla. - This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies – and the memories that go along with them.
Everyone who knows Haley Hinds knows she's proud to be from Pittsburgh. She shares with us her family's cookie and the love of her hometown.
INGREDIENTS:
For cookies:
5 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp salt
2 cups butter at room temperature
2 cups powdered sugar
4 tsp vanilla extract
Red and green sprinkles/jimmies
Milk (if dough is too crumbly, add milk until is reaches a wetter, doughy texture)
For icing:
1½ cups of powdered sugar
2 Tbsp of corn syrup
3 Tbsp of milk
A pinch of salt
½ tsp vanilla
2 tsp of butter at room temperature
Red and green food coloring
INSTRUCTIONS:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
Line cookie sheet with parchment paper
Cream together butter, powdered sugar, vanilla
Add flour and salt, little by little, until the dough forms
Scoop spoonfuls of dough and roll into round balls
Press dough balls in sprinkles so they stick to the outside
Roll back into balls
Place dough on cookie sheet 1 to 2 inches apart
Using your thumb, push down into each cookie, creating a reservoir for the icing filling. Be careful not to let the walls crack or the icing could leak out later.
Bake for 10 minutes
Remove cookies from oven and use your thumb or a small spoon to press each cookie to deepen the thumbprint
Let cookies cool completely on baking rack
Combine powdered sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, 2-3 Tbsp of milk (add more milk if the icing is too thick)
Divide icing into 2 bowls
Add red coloring to one and green coloring to other
Spoon icing into center of cookies until it reaches the top without overflowing