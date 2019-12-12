Recipe: Jennifer Holton's chocolate-covered dates

This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies – and the memories that go along with them.

Thursday’s recipe is Jennifer Holton’s slightly healthier take on a traditional treat.

INGREDIENTS:

10 Medjool dates pitted

¼ cup almond butter

¼ cup toasted coconut

½ t vanilla extract

Pinch sea salt plus more for garnish

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tablespoon coconut oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread dates on sheet with the open end (from pitting) face-up.

In a small bowl, combine almond butter, coconut and vanilla extract. You could leave the coconut flour out, but it makes this mixture easier to work with. Fill each date with 1 rounded teaspoon of almond butter mixture.

In a prepared double boiler, add chopped chocolate and coconut oil and bring to medium-low heat. If you don't have one, make a double boiler by adding several inches of water to a small pot and placing a stainless steel or glass bowl on top. Add chocolate to bowl. Heat the chocolate, stirring constantly, until it is almost completely melted but there are a few small chunks left. Remove from heat and continue to stir until smooth.

Drizzle each date with approximately 1 tablespoon chocolate, trying to coat the edges. You can scoop up some that falls to the side and pour on top again. Sprinkle dates with sea salt and coconut flakes, if using.

Place dates in the freezer for 30 minutes until chocolate has hardened. Store in freezer and before eating, let soften for about five minutes.