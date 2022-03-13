Record gas prices plateau in US over the weekend

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. finally stalled out on Sunday. AAA reported the price fell by about a half-cent to $4.325 after hitting a record $4.326 on Saturday.

It’s not a significant decrease by any means, but after days of a continued price hike at the pump, the news may signal a sign of relief for drivers.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine but have spiraled faster since the start of the war.

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 a gallon on March 8 as President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The average price per gallon continued to soar from there, hitting $4.326 on March 12. The previous record average price was set on July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon.

The amount of U.S. gasoline in storage fell last week as demand starts to increase with summer approaching. The increase in gas demand and the lower trend in inventories also are contributing to rising prices at the pump.

Meanwhile, companies and lawmakers are trying to find ways to alleviate rising costs.

Last week, lawmakers called for the suspension of gas taxes. Uber added a fuel surcharge for both customer rides and Uber Eats delivery orders.

U.S. motorists were reeling over gas prices even before the national average surpassed record highs last week.

Two-thirds of Americans said gas prices were already too expensive even when the national average hit $3.53 per gallon a few weeks ago, according to a AAA survey.

More than half of motorists, 59%, admitted that if prices hit $4 a gallon, they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its third week and has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee.

Over the weekend, Russia escalated attacks in western Ukraine with a deadly airstrike on a military base where its troops had trained with NATO forces, bringing the conflict closer to Poland and other members of the bloc.

The U.S. deployed more troops to Europe on Friday to support NATO.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and FOX Business contributed.