Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches

Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend.

Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore.

"The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it," said Carol Jones, a tourist from Illinois. "We were walking along the beach picking up shells. There was nothing dead floating. It was just fine. Pretty shells, but no dead fish."

But, those who spent time up and down the coast had a different experience.

Beachgoers enjoy the sunset despite a red tide bloom.

Lisa Jacob, a tourist from Minnesota, said she saw lots of dead fish near Pass-a-Grille.

"Both my mom and sister and I have noticed the coughing. It’s kind of a dry cough and it just kind of takes your breath away and then you’re fine. You keep walking," she said.

Dead fish along the beach where a red tide bloom was detected in the water.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, medium levels of red tide have been detected in Treasure Island, Sunset, and Pass-a-Grille beaches.

But, tourists who came to Florida to escape the cold weather aren’t letting it ruin their trip.

"We’ve been in the water. We’ve been swimming and everything else," Jacob said.

Tourists enjoy a day at the beach despite red tide in the water .

The Pinellas County Health Department has issued a health warning due to the red tide.

FWC says it is collecting data every day to figure out how widespread it is and right now the highest levels are being detected six miles offshore.